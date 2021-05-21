Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rebound breaks 3-day slump

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares have opened mixed after a rebound on Wall Street broke a three-day losing streak. Benchmarks rose Friday in Tokyo, Taipei and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai. On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.8%. Investors were encouraged by the latest jobs data that showed fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week, another sign that the economic recovery is underway. Oil prices fell and dragged down energy stocks. Oatly, the largest maker of oat milk in the world, rose sharply on its first day of trading. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.63%.