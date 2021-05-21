Bay Area mayor resigns amid new allegation of sexual assault

WINDSOR, Calif. (AP) — After refusing to quit for more than a month, the mayor of a California wine country town who has been accused of sexual assault by nine women has resigned from the job. In a statement addressed to residents of the town of Windsor, Dominic Foppoli continued to deny the women’s claims and suggested that a new allegation made against him by a former reality TV star was driven by the San Francisco Chronicle’s reporting on him. The newspaper said Farrah Abraham reported the alleged assault to police in Palm Beach, Florida, six days before the newspaper published its investigation detailing of the the other women’s accusations.