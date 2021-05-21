Bulgaria upholds veto on North Macedonia EU accession talks

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria has ruled out a possible change to its veto of the start of the European Union’s long-delayed membership talks with North Macedonia. Following a meeting with EU officials, Bulgaria’s caretaker foreign minister said no changes can be expected in his country’s position. He said Friday that the country’s stance was adopted by all parties in parliament and that Bulgaria’s interim government has no authority to revise it. Bulgaria wants North Macedonia to formally recognize that its language has Bulgarian roots and to stamp out allegedly anti-Bulgarian rhetoric. North Macedonia says its identity and language are not open to discussion. A commission of historians has been set up to resolve the standoff.