Carbon storage offers hope for climate, cash for farmers

ORIENT, Ohio (AP) — Farming techniques that are good for the soil may also play an important role in fighting climate change. A growing number of U.S. farmers are planting winter cover crops, reducing tillage and taking other steps that keep carbon underground instead of releasing it to the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide is the primary gas causing global warming. President Joe Biden’s administration is encouraging government programs and private markets that pay farmers to use the carbon-trapping methods. Some farmers are reluctant to change their ways, and some scientists question the effectiveness of the new practices against climate change. But other experts say the measures can have a significant impact if used more widely.