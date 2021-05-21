Skip to Content

Class AAAA All-State boys basketball team named

(WVVA)- Nine local players were named to the Class AAAA All-State team on Thursday.

Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East headlined the first and second teams. William Gabbert and Ben Gilliam rounded out the first team, while East's Bailee Coles represented the Spartans in the second team. Six more players made up the honorable mentions, including Dwyane Richardson, the former Woodrow Wilson star who was shot and killed prior to the state basketball tournament.

The Class AA All-State boy's basketball teams, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, are as follows:

First Team

Luke Bechtel                          Morgantown, Sr.

William Gabbert                     Greenbrier East, Sr.

Ben Gilliam                            Woodrow Wilson, Sr.

(C) Mason Pinkett         George Washington, Sr.

Carson Poffenberger              Morgantown, Sr.

Chandler Schmidt                  Cabell Midland, Jr.

Doryn Smith                          Martinsburg,  Sr.

Alex Yoakum                         George Washington, Sr.

Second Team

Jack Bifano                            Bridgeport, Sr.

Bailee Coles                          Greenbrier East, Sr.

Ryan Hurst                             Buckhannon Upshur, Sr.

Avery Lee                             Wheeling Park, Sr.

Ryan Niceler                          University, Sr.

(C) Bryson Singer          Parkersburg South, Jr.

Amari Smith                           Huntington, Sr.

Cole Sperlazza                      Brooke, Jr.

Local Honorable Mentions

Dwayne Richardson (Woodrow Wilson), Maddex McMillen (Woodrow Wilson), Ethan Parsons (Princeton), Lay Wilborn (Princeton), Adam Seams (Greenbrier East), Jacob Perdue (Oak Hill).

