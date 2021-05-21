Class AAAA All-State boys basketball team named

(WVVA)- Nine local players were named to the Class AAAA All-State team on Thursday.

Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East headlined the first and second teams. William Gabbert and Ben Gilliam rounded out the first team, while East's Bailee Coles represented the Spartans in the second team. Six more players made up the honorable mentions, including Dwyane Richardson, the former Woodrow Wilson star who was shot and killed prior to the state basketball tournament.

The Class AA All-State boy's basketball teams, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, are as follows:

First Team

Luke Bechtel Morgantown, Sr.

William Gabbert Greenbrier East, Sr.

Ben Gilliam Woodrow Wilson, Sr.

(C) Mason Pinkett George Washington, Sr.

Carson Poffenberger Morgantown, Sr.

Chandler Schmidt Cabell Midland, Jr.

Doryn Smith Martinsburg, Sr.

Alex Yoakum George Washington, Sr.



Second Team

Jack Bifano Bridgeport, Sr.

Bailee Coles Greenbrier East, Sr.

Ryan Hurst Buckhannon Upshur, Sr.

Avery Lee Wheeling Park, Sr.

Ryan Niceler University, Sr.

(C) Bryson Singer Parkersburg South, Jr.

Amari Smith Huntington, Sr.

Cole Sperlazza Brooke, Jr.



Local Honorable Mentions

Dwayne Richardson (Woodrow Wilson), Maddex McMillen (Woodrow Wilson), Ethan Parsons (Princeton), Lay Wilborn (Princeton), Adam Seams (Greenbrier East), Jacob Perdue (Oak Hill).