Cubs fan beaten by officer after World Series awarded $53K

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury has awarded $53,000 to a man who filed an excessive force lawsuit against a Chicago police lieutenant who he said tackled and severely beat him during the 2016 celebration outside Wrigley Field after the Cubs won the World Series. According to the Chicago Tribune, the jury on Wednesday found in favor of Asher Kaufman in his lawsuit against then-Sgt. Andrew Dakuras. The ruling adds to the $278,000 the city has paid out to settle previous lawsuits against Dakuras that alleged excessive force and other misconduct.