Father of Londoner found dead in Pakistan demands justice

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The father of a British woman of Pakistani origin who was found dead at a home in the eastern city of Lahore this month is dissatisfied with the police probe into her murder. But investigators said Friday they are on the right track. Muhammad Zulfiqar says he is still struggling to get justice for his 24-year-old daughter, Mayra, who was killed when she refused marriage proposals from two Pakistani men. Zulfiqar in an interview with The Associated Press Thursday night appealed to Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai to help his family get justice by raising raise her voice in support of Mayra Zulfiqar.