Fuller picture emerges of suspected serial killer in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A fuller picture began to emerge of the apparently affable 72-year-old former butcher who hacked up one woman in the basement of his home, and is suspected of killing many others. The stocky, short suspect has been identified only as “Andrés” under Mexican laws protecting a suspect’s identity. He was ordered to stand trial Thursday in the killing of a 34-year-old woman whose body he allegedly dismembered with a butcher’s hacksaw and knives. Photographs leaked from the crime scene Friday showed the grisly scene. But photos also emerged of the suspect with other, smiling members of a local neighborhood political group.