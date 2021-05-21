Skip to Content

G-7 nations to accelerate efforts to slow global warming

National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Environment ministers from seven leading industrialized nations agreed Friday to accelerate efforts to slow global warming, including a commitment to end government support for new coal-fired power plants by the end of this year. The pledges were part of a wide-ranging communique issued by Group of Seven environment ministers after a two-day virtual meeting hosted by the U.K. At the heart of the document is a commitment to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, compared to the previous goal of 2 degrees. American climate envoy John Kerry said that ultimately decisions in the marketplace would see an end to the use of coal.  

