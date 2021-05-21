Greece to EU: Don’t let countries use migrants as leverage

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says Europe should be “very, very strict” when dealing with countries he said seek to use migrants as a means of pressuring the European Union. Speaking during a meeting in Athens with the head of the European border agency Frontex on Friday, Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on neighboring Turkey to do more to prevent people from attempting to cross the Greek border illegally from their shores. Greece has been one of the most popular routes into the EU for people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, with the vast majority of people making their way from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek island in overcrowded, often unseaworthy boats.