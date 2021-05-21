Korean War veteran awarded Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON (WPTA21) – President Joe Biden has awarded his first Medal of Honor to a decorated Korean War veteran.

Retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. received the highest military decoration for the valor and heroism he displayed in 1950.

Puckett, 94, led a company of Army Rangers and was wounded in heavy mortar fire during a two-day attack.

He helped hold a strategic position on Hill 205 during clashes with the enemy.

When his platoon was pinned down, Puckett intentionally ran across an open area three times to draw away enemy fire.

His actions allowed the Rangers to find and destroy the enemy positions.

Later that night, the enemy launched a counterattack.

Puckett was wounded by a grenade fragment, but he continued to fight on.

When two enemy mortar rounds landed in his foxhole, Puckett was seriously hurt.

He urged his men to leave him behind.

They refused.

Still very active in military affairs and his local community, Puckett lives in Columbus, Georgia, with his wife of 68 years, Jean.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the ceremony and thanked US troops.

“Without the sacrifice of veterans, including Col. Puckett… freedom and democracy we enjoy today couldn’t have blossomed in Korean,” the South Korean President said through an interpreter.