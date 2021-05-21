New England Pats gives flight to China’s vaccine diplomacy

MIAMI (AP) — The New England Patriots’ team plane has delivered 500,000 Chinese-made COVID vaccines to El Salvador. And in the process, it’s inadvertently inserted itself into a geopolitical fight for influence in the Americas. China’s top diplomat in the country greeted the plane when it arrived early Wednesday in San Salvador. China has found fertile ground for so-called vaccine diplomacy across Latin America as it seeks to turn back decades of U.S. dominance. The region is the hardest hit in the world from the virus and a deep recession has wiped out more than a decade’s worth of economic growth.