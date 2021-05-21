One arrested for malicious wounding, attempted sexual assault in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Dameron man is facing malicious wounding and sexual assault charges in Raleigh County.

Seldon Dickens, 51, is being charged after reports say he unlawfully wounded and attempted to sexually assault a woman, while holding her against her will at his residence.

While the victim was on his bed, Dickens allegedly held a knife to her throat and attempted to assault her.

The victim attempted to escape, but reports say Dickens followed her and beat her with a walking stick, before covering her mouth and nose with his hands and saying "good night."

Dickens is being charged with attempt to commit first degree sexual assault, malicious wounding, and unlawful detention. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.