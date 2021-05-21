Removal of Confederate names could affect hundreds of sites

WASHINGTON (AP) — The push to remove Confederate names from Pentagon properties, including storied Army posts, could eventually affect hundreds of assets and facilities. That’s the word from the chair of the congressionally chartered Naming Commission. Michelle Howard, a retired Navy admiral who heads the commission, told reporters Friday the commission began its work in March, with an interim report due to Congress in October and a final report a year later. She said the eight-member group is still developing the renaming criteria and will begin its site visits with a trip to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.