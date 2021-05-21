Sheriff: Army trainee who hijacked bus tried to escape

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina Army trainee charged with hijacking a school bus full of children will likely face new charges after failed escape attempts. Sheriff Leon Lott told The State newspaper Jovan Collazo assaulted a Richland County jail guard while he was being moved to a restraint chair and tried to escape. The sheriff says Collazo broke his ankle and was taken to a hospital, from which he also tried to escape. Collazo’s attorney says her client wasn’t trying to escape and was on suicide watch at the time. Collazo has been jailed since his arrest earlier this month on two dozen charges. Authorities say the Fort Jackson trainee ran from the post, commandeered a school bus full of children, but didn’t harm them or the driver.