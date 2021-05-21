Sniffing Labrador retrievers join Thai coronavirus fight

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has started deploying a canine virus-detecting squad to help identify people with COVID-19 as the country faces a surge in cases. Researchers at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University say they have trained six Labrador retrievers to sniff out a unique odor that people with COVID-19 produce in their sweat. After a few seconds of sniffing sweat samples in metal containers, the dogs can tell which people have COVID-19. The canine testers also add convenience, since samples can be collected at the homes of people who can’t go out to be tested.