Spain: New Catalan leader vows to keep up independence fight

MADRID (AP) — The parliament of Catalonia has elected a new regional leader and government. The incoming administration has vowed no let-up in the Catalan fight for independence from Spain. Three Catalan separatist parties set aside their local policy differences and united behind their common desire for secession. They voted Friday for Pere Aragonès as the next chief in Catalonia, a region of 7.5 million that has Barcelona as its capital. Aragonès, a 38-year-old lawyer who has been involved in Catalan politics for almost 20 years, studied at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and has previously held posts in the regional government.