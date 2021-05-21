Strasburg returns, pitches into 6th, Nats beat Orioles 4-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, allowing just one hit as the Washington Nationals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-2. Strasburg (1-1) started for the first time since April 13. He had been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation. Anthony Santander’s leadoff single in the second was the only hit allowed by Strasburg, who walked four and struck out four in 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He threw 72 pitches.