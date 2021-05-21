Summer-like temperatures with mostly dry conditions hover into the weekend

Another rain free and warmer than normal day is on tap to close the work week. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s and 50s. We warm into the upper 70s and 80s again today. A mix of sun and clouds are expected throughout the day with light south easterly winds.

Tonight expect calm conditions still with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. Clouds increase throughout the day on Saturday, but most will remain dry. A stray shower isn't completely off the table for tomorrow afternoon, but no reason to cancel outdoor plans!

Sunday is about the same as Saturday's weather in terms of temperatures and a stray shower. Only difference is we will witness more sun on Sunday though. Temperatures throughout the weekend are in the upper 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front starts to sag south on Monday bringing the chance for some rain and even a storm or two. A few frontal systems move in next week bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures staying warm though! Details are on WVVA from 5-7AM and at noon!