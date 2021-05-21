Sunny & steamy through the weekend; showers could return next week

High pressure will stay dominant over our weather pattern into the weekend. This means repetitive Summer-like conditions over the next few days!

Tonight will be mild, with overnight lows in the 50s. Saturday will bring a bit more cloud cover here and there during the afternoon, but we otherwise still look dry and warm with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Saturday night will be mostly clear with lows staying in the 50s.

Sunday will bring much of the same conditions; besides the slim chance for an afternoon shower/sprinkle. We look to be mainly dry with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s again. Some spots lower in elevation could still push the 90 degree mark, especially west of I-77.

We will start to grow a bit more unsettled into next week as a frontal system approaches and the humidity increases more into next week. A few showers/t-storms could pop up by Monday into Tuesday. Make sure to stay tuned tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!