The Diana Interview: A look at the pivotal moment in time

LONDON (AP) — The respected British broadcaster BBC is facing questions about its integrity following a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Britain’s justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules governing oversight of the BBC after an investigation found that one of its journalists used “deceitful behavior” to secure the interview and the corporation obscured this misconduct for 25 years. Diana, who was already separated from Prince Charles, said her marriage had failed because Charles was still in love with an old flame, Camilla Parker Bowles. The interview marked the first time Diana had offered her side of the story in what was dubbed “the war of the Windsors.”