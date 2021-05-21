Tina Charles stars against former team, Mystics beat Liberty

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tina Charles scored 34 points against her former team, Ariel Atkins added 25 points and the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 101-72. Charles, who played for New York from 2014-19, made four 3-pointers and finished two points shy of matching her career high. Atkins added five 3-pointers and the Mystics were 16 of 31 from distance. Shavonte Zellous scored 11 points off the bench and Natasha Cloud had eight assists for Washington. Betnijah Laney led New York with 20 points. Kylee Shook scored 11 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 10.