UN envoy: Failure to get rid of Libya mercenaries a threat

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya is warning the Security Council that progress on the key issue of withdrawing mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya has stalled and their continued presence is threatening not only Libya but the entire African region. Jan Kubis said recenFriday that disturbing events in neighboring Chad, where rebels were blamed for last month’s killing of the longtime president, are a reminder of the link between Libya’s security situation in Libya and the region’s stability. Kubis said the U.N. mission in Libya reported “the continuing presence of foreign elements, mercenaries and assets,” entrenching Libya’s division.