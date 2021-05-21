US enacts ‘Real Water’ recall amid reports of death, illness

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal authorities have ordered a complete recall of a Las Vegas-based bottled water brand called Real Water and ordered the company to surrender records for investigations of at least one death and multiple cases of liver disease in people who reported drinking it. Company president Brent Jones and attorneys for him and the bottler, AffinityLifestyles.com Inc., did not immediately respond Friday to messages about a court order issued Wednesday halting production and requiring the destruction of everything produced before Wednesday. Real Water has been marketed as premium “alkalized” drinking water primarily in Nevada, Arizona, Utah and California.