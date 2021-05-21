W.Va. to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The state of West Virginia will recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time in history in 2021.

On June 19, 1865, all enslaved Black people learned they had been freed from slavery.

“President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but it was a full two years – June 19, 1865 – before the thousands of slaves in Texas were given the good news,” HHOMA Director Jill Upson said. “They broke out in celebration and we have honored June 19 as Juneteenth Day ever since.”

Virtual performances will mark the occasion for West Virginians, from a variety of artists such as Montell Jordan, known for his pop hit "This Is How We Do It."

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs announced the full lineup for the holiday on Thursday.

The lineup includes:

Appalachian Children’s Choir, song, Charleston

Ashlyn Bell, dance, Charleston

Capital High School VIP Show Choir, medley song

MaKinsey Cline, baton dance, Gilbert

Kelly Coberly, song, Buckhannon

Dale Kat Duvernay, poetry, Charleston

Brandhi Irvon, song, Morgantown

Alondra Johnson, song, Charleston

Aristotle Jones, song, Morgantown

Kingston and Mark Price, music, Charleston

Charles Shelton Jr., music, Charleston

Smoochie and the Heavy Hitters Band, music, Montgomery

Victoria LaVonne Wilburn, poetry, Huntington

The event will be live streamed here on June 19.