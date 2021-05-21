West Virginia’s largest city to host free drive-in movies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s largest city plans to host free drive-in movie events this summer. The city of Charleston says “Frozen 2” will be shown on June 9, “Moana” on July 7 and “Godzilla vs. Kong” on Aug. 4. They’ll be shown in the parking lot of the Big Lots on Patrick Street. Each movie night will begin with a 30-minute cartoon. Parking will start 90 minutes before each event and be on a first-come, first-served basis. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the city’s drive-in movies last year were a big success. She says the city received positive feedback from residents looking for outdoor activities during the coronavirus pandemic.