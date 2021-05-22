Beckley ballplayers graduate before baseball game

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- Prior to Saturday's Woodrow Wilson-Greenbrier East baseball game, three Beckley seniors received their diplomas on the diamond.

Cooper Vaught, Austin Underwood, and Reece Standard donned their caps and gowns at Woodrow Wilson High School today and were presented their diplomas by head coach Chris Walls. Walls was happy that his players included the game they love into the special occasion.

Vaught expanded on his special day with a first inning solo shot to tie the game, but Greenbrier East was able to redeem themselves after last nights loss to Independence 18-5.