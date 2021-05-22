Boy, 8, dies 2 days after boat collision on Virginia river

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old boy has died after a boat collision that also killed a man and injured another person on a Virginia river. Virginia Marine Police spokesperson Matthew Rogers says the child died at a hospital on Friday morning from injuries that he sustained in Wednesday night’s collision between a tugboat and a small recreational boat on the Elizabeth River. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the boy was one of three passengers on a nine-foot skiff when it hit a 59-foot tugboat near the Jordan Bridge. A man who was steering the skiff with the 8-year-old aboard died at the scene of the collision.