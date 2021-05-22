Hot stretch of weather continues into Sunday

A strong upper-level ridge continues to bring above average temperatures to the two Virginias. Temperatures were able to surge into the upper 70s and 80s for Saturday afternoon.

We will stay quiet and mild into Saturday night, with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

The second half of the weekend will bring more wonderful weather. With plenty of sunshine and high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

A weak upper-level disturbance could allow for a slim shower chance into the afternoon, but the concern for that remains very low.

Dry and mild conditions continue into Sunday night, with low temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s. We will see a slight increase in cloud cover overnight Sunday, as a cold front will approach the region.

The cold front will drift down into the viewing area from the north on Monday. This cold front will allow for enough instability for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms into Monday afternoon and evening. Showers will be very hit-or-miss and most of the two Virginias will likely stay dry.

High temperatures Monday will climb into the 80s, with a few 90s possible.

We get even warmer after Monday, but will this warm air stick around for the long-haul? Details tonight at 6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC during your full 10-day forecast.