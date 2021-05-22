Long-time Wyoming East coach honored, Five Inducted into Warrior Hall of Fame

MULLENS, W.Va (WVVA)- Wyoming East inducted new members into their Hall of Fame on Saturday, while also surprising a long-time head coach.

Ron “Chief” Mayhew was surprised by current and former players before Wyoming East’s game with Greater Beckley Christian to recognize his long-time commitment to the Warrior baseball program. Five former ballplayers were also inducted into the Warrior Hall of Fame. Here are who was enshrined in this year's class:

Eric Hoosier Class of 2019

Cameron Cook, Class of 2018

Hunter Simmons, Class of 2015

Aaron Pertee, Class of 2010

Nick Cook, Class of 2011

As for the game, Wyoming East took down Greater Beckley Christian 7-1.