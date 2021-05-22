Raleigh County Prevention Coalition hosts “Save a Life Day”

BEAVER, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition hosted "Save a Life Day" on Saturday, where they gave people free Narcan.

The goal is to equip people with a life saving treatment for overdose.

People who received the Narcan were also trained on how to use it.

Stephanie French, the Volunteer Coordinator for the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition said opioid abuse is a crisis in West Virginia that has gotten worse since the pandemic.

She added it is essential to give people the tools they need to help save a life from an overdose.

"There's a lot of stigma about narcan, but you have to think, that's someone else's child, that's someone else's husband or wife, or that's a child's parent. A lot of people say they don't deserve to have it but every body deserves a second chance," said French.

The distribution took place in five different locations in Raleigh County.

French said they are planning to have more in the future, but anyone who is in need of it can also contact the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition.