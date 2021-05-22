Farmer’s market at State Fair grounds returns to in-person

FAIRLEA, W. VA. -With pandemic restrictions easing, the farmer's market at the State Fair of West Virginia is back open face to face.

The market looked a little different last year as due to the pandemic, it was drive through, rather than in person.

Loretta Heffner, a customer at the farmer's market, said last year it was not the same, with pandemic guidelines in place.

"You didnt get to congregate with the people, and associate. It's more of a fellowship out here than it is just driving through. You don't get a chance to talk to people," said Heffner.

Brian Wickline, a WVU Extension agent from Monroe County, said this lack of mingling had an impact on smaller vendors who rely on the market.

"The success of a farmer's market is derived from folks in the community who want to be able to know how their products are raised and and uh how they're produced on the farm," said Wickline. "We weren't able to have a lot of conversations about that last year, and so now we have a lot more opportunity to have more interaction with our producers."

Gabriel and Sophia Bishop are vendors at the market, who sell wool products made for laundry.

They said, while they have been able to sell their product online, they're thankful for the opportunity to more customers face to face at the market.

"I think it's very fun to be out in the farmer's market because you know once this whole COVID thing hit, we weren't able to see a lot people. Now that this is here, we have a lot more other people, we're able to sell them our product," said Bishop.

Heffner said the market being back in person is wonderful feeling and she is excited for markets to come.

"You don't just pick something up, you get information, and I can't wait for the vegetables to come out, it's going to be even better. Look how well it is without even any vegetables," said Heffner.

The market runs every Saturday from 8:00 AM to 12:00 at the State Fair Grounds.

Wickline said they are still being cautious of state guidelines but people are more willing to visit the market now that the guidelines are easing.