PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA)- Shady Spring came into Princeton today looking to ride the wave of momentum from their win over Bluefield.

They left Princeton with another win on Saturday.

In a battle of the Tigers, Shady Spring stormed back in the 6th inning with a 7 inning rally to beat Princeton on the road 11-5. Shady Spring will be back on Monday on the road at Nicholas County, while Princeton will play Woodrow Wilson at home.