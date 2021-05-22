Subtropical storm Ana forms in Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday. In a 5 a.m. advisory, the hurricane center says Ana is located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds were 45 mph. Forecasters say the system is expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda. The hurricane center says Ana is a subtropical storm because it is “entangled with an upper-level low,” but still has some “tropical characteristics.”