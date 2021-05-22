Skip to Content

Veteran federal judge Glen Conrad dead at 71

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Court officials say a longtime federal judge in Virginia has died. The Roanoke Times reports that Senior U.S. District Judge Glen E. Conrad was 71 when he died on Thursday. A statement posted Friday on the website for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia didn’t specify Conrad’s cause of death. Conrad served as a federal magistrate judge for more than 27 years before then-President George W. Bush nominated him for his district court judge’s seat in 2003. He continued to hear cases after taking senior status in December 2017.

