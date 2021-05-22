Wei-Ling Hsu, Moriya Jutanugarn share lead at Kingsmill

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Wei-Ling Hsu birdied the final hole for a 6-under 65 and a share of the third-round lead with Moriya Jutanugarn in the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship. Jutanugarn eagled the par-5 seventh in a 65 to match Hsu at 10-under 203 on Kingsmill Resort’s firm and fast River Course. The 26-year-old Hsu, from Taiwan, is winless on the LPGA Tour. Jutanugarn, also 26, won the 2018 LA Open for her lone title. The Thai player’s younger sister, Ariya Jutanugarn, won at Kingsmill in 2016 and 2018. Jessica Korda was a stroke back, birdieing three of the last four in a 67. She won the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions for her sixth tour title. Lizette Salas and Sarah Kemp were 8 under.