Zimmerman hits tiebreaking 3-run homer as Nats beat Orioles

8:51 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and finished with three hits, and the Washington Nationals overcame a pair of five-run deficits in a 12-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Zimmerman’s home run in the fourth off Adam Plutko broke a 6-all tie. Baltimore dropped its fifth straight and lost for the 11th time in 13 games. The Orioles led 5-0 after an inning and 6-1 after 2 1/2 frames. Zimmerman, the franchise leader in many offensive categories, also scored his 948th run in the sixth inning, making him the leader in runs scored.

Associated Press

