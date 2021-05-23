Ana becomes a tropical storm as it moves away from Bermuda

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ana is moving away from Bermuda after bringing rain and wind to the island in the Atlantic Ocean. Ana was located early Sunday about 340 miles northeast of Bermuda and moving northeast at 12 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday. The hurricane center says it will weaken over the next 24 hours before dissipating on Monday. No watches or warnings are in effect and Ana posed no threat to land. Ana is the first named storm in the Atlantic this year.