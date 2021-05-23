Bergeron, Pastrnak and Bruins finish off Capitals in 5 games

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 to close out their first-round series in five games and advance in the playoffs. They’ll next face the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders. Top-line winger David Pastrnak scored a highlight-reel goal and captain Patrice Bergeron scored twice. Longtime starting goaltender Tuukka Rask made 40 saves. The Bruins won four in a row after dropping the series opener in overtime. The Capitals lost in the first round for a third consecutive year since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.