Crank of the A/C this week, as the warmer pattern sticks around!

High pressure will gradually weaken as we go into the overnight hours, as a cold front will slowly drift into the viewing area.





We will remain dry throughout the evening and overnight hours, however, expect an increase in cloud cover. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s tonight.

The warm weather pattern will continue into the work week, with the strong upper-level ridge staying in place over the southeast and mid-Atlantic.

Anticipate a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, with high temperatures back in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s by the afternoon and evening.

A weak cold front will cross the two Virginias Monday, allowing for a few isolated showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Most of the viewing area should remain dry and storms will taper off after sunset.

As we head into Monday night, expect partly cloudy skies with low temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s.

The warm air sticks around for Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 80s and possibly a few 90s. The day will be filled with a mix of sun and clouds, with an isolated shower or storm possible into the afternoon.

If you like the warm air we are receiving, you will be extremely happy throughout this week, as it will stay with us for a while. However, we do gradually grow unsettled into mid and late week. Details at 6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC during your full forecast.