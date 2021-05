PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 37 points and Joel Embiid had 30 points, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-118 victory over the Washington Wizards in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series. Harris scored 28 points in the first half. Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Russell Westbrook had 16 for the Wizards. Game 2 is Wednesday in Philadelphia.