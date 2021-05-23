Man shot by police after trespassing call at Virginia home

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police responding to a trespassing call at a Virginia home shot and wounded a man early Saturday. Roanoke Police Department spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said on Sunday that the wounded man was in stable condition at a hospital. His name and age weren’t immediately released. In a news release, the police department says the man repeatedly told officers that he had a firearm and wouldn’t comply with their commands before officers fired their weapons at him outside a home. No officers were injured.