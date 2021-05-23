Nationals send Orioles to 6th straight defeat, 6-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered in the first inning and the Washington Nationals immediately erased an early three-run deficit, beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 to complete a three-game sweep. Trea Turner had two hits for the Nationals, and his fourth-inning sacrifice fly broke a 4-all tie. Alex Avila doubled twice and scored the go-ahead run. Patrick Corbin labored through 5 2/3 innings for the win, and Brad Hand earned his seventh save. Baltimore has dropped six straight and 13 of 15. Matt Harvey lost his fourth consecutive start. He permitted six runs, five earned, in 4 2/3 innings.