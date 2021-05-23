Raleigh County wedding venue renovates, with hopes of making up for lost pandemic revenue

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. V.A. (WVVA) - Due to strict guidelines, and not being able to gather, the COVID-19 pandemic took a financial toll on the multi- billion dollar wedding industry.

However, a Raleigh County venue found a way to make up for lost income.

Karen Atha, the owner of The Athena Estate, a venue in Raleigh County, said they felt those impacts as well, as many of those weddings were not able to take place.

"Two thirds of all of our bookings cancelled or postponed and we did not make money in 2020," said Atha.

Those financial impacts did not just affect local venues, but it was a trend nationally.

Data collected from Wedding Report, shows in 2020 the wedding industry lost nearly $30 billion.

The Athena Estate found a creative way to turn those negatives into positives as they added on to the venue, by renovating a family home on the venue's property.

Atha said, they spent the down time they had during the pandemic to provide housing for bridal parties in hopes of increasing business.

Atha said the additional housing was something that was in demand.

"About twenty percent of all the bridal parties that look, if we did not have housing, they did not book with us," said Atha. "They're getting together, the brides and their bridesmaids and the groomsmen, many of them haven't seen each other since college or haven't been together for a while, so they can rent the entire house as a get together rather than just a few hours."

So far, the decision to renovate the house to make up for lost income in 2020 has paid off.

"We've seen a tremendous increase, in the esecpially in the spring and summer weddings," said Atha. "We're very booked already for the fall although we do still have openings in 2021."

Atha said with this increase, they are hopeful and excited about what is to come for the rest of the year.

She added, they hope to expand and host other events such as baby showers, retirement parties, and other things in the home to make up for lost pandemic income.