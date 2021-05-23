Rome band brings Eurovision back where song contests began

ROME (AP) — Congratulations are pouring in from the Italian establishment for the rather anti-establishment glam rock band Maneskin that won the Eurovision Song Contest. The four-person rock band was the bookmakers’ favorite going into the Eurovision finale and sealed the win early Sunday with the highest popular vote in the enormously entertaining and incredibly kitsch annual song festival. Italy’s victory means the 2022 contest now comes back to the home country of the Sanremo Music Festival which, according to legend, was the inspiration for the Eurovision contest in the 1950s. The band got its start performing on Via del Corso, the main commercial thoroughfare in downtown Rome.