Shu’s late eagle creates big swing in first career LPGA win

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Wei-Ling Shu eagled the par-5 15th hole Sunday, creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory. She closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn. Jutanugarn had a 70. Jessica Korda was third at 10 under after a 70. Shu’s eagle, aided by a fortuitous bounce that left her with a very makeable putt, came as Jutanugarn, who started the hole with a two-shot lead, drove into a bunker, needed two shots to get out, hit her approach to the edge of the green and three-putted for a double bogey.