AP says it is reviewing social media policies after firing

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press says it is reviewing the news organization’s social media policies following last week’s firing of a journalist who had expressed pro-Palestinian views. Its announcement came hours after more than 100 AP journalists released an open letter expressing concerns about the firing of Emily Wilder, and calling on the company to be more upfront about what she did that merited firing. The incident has exposed the uncomfortable relationship between social media and traditionalist news organizations, and raised questions about how they respond to public pressure campaigns. Wilder said her firing was triggered by harassment from foes at her alma mater, Stanford University. The AP says Wilder was fired for violating its social media policy.