Arab woman gets kidney from Jewish man killed in Israel riot

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Jewish man killed during an eruption of Mideast violence has given new life to an Arab woman in bitter times. Yigal Yehoshua, 56, died May 17 after being pelted with rocks amid clashes between Arabs and Jews in Israel’s mixed city of Lod. The ethnic violence was triggered by protests and clashes in Jerusalem that also ignited an 11-day Gaza War. But after days and nights of war and ugliness, there was a rare moment of hope. Randa Aweis, a 58-year-old mother of six, got one of Yehoshua’s kidneys after a 10-year wait. “They saved me,” she says.