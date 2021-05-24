Better chances for rain strike back this week

Staying warm throughout the work week, but we have a better chance for some showers and storms.

Today we will see clouds increase as the temperatures continue to rise. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and 60s. This afternoon expect highs to hit the upper 70s and 80s.

Dew points will hit in the upper 50s and 60s this week allowing us to feel "sticky" while outdoors.

A frontal system is off to our northeast which will spark a few showers and maybe an isolated storm. Showers will be scattered so some of the area will stay dry. This same setup is expect into the middle of the work week.

Better chance for rain moves in on Friday as a low pressure system approaches the area. Expect widespread showers even into the start of our weekend.

Temperatures this work week hover into the 70s and 80s, but cooler temperatures move in this weekend. Highs will be around normal in the upper 60s and 70s. Low temperatures will fall too. During the work week expect lows primarily in the upper 50s and 60s. By the weekend lows will mainly read in the upper 40s and 50s.