Bluefield sweep highlights Monday night on high school diamond

(WVVA) - The Beavers' baseball and softball squads earn wins over rival Graham on Monday night.

At Bowen Field, Graham opened the scoring in the first with a Jamir Blevins RBI-triple. However, the Beavers plated four in the bottom half of the inning, en route to a 7-2 victory.

The Lady Beavers had similar success at Graham Rec Park this afternoon, as they completed the season sweep of the G-Girls, 12-2.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:

Bluefield 11, Liberty (Raleigh) 1

Princeton 9, Woodrow Wilson 8

Greenbrier East 3, Oak Hill 1

Nicholas Co. 7, Shady Spring 6

Greenbrier West 13, Webster Co. 1

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:

Wyoming East 5, James Monroe 3 (Game 1)

Wyoming East 9, James Monroe 4 (Game 2)