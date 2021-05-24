Bluefield sweep highlights Monday night on high school diamond
(WVVA) - The Beavers' baseball and softball squads earn wins over rival Graham on Monday night.
At Bowen Field, Graham opened the scoring in the first with a Jamir Blevins RBI-triple. However, the Beavers plated four in the bottom half of the inning, en route to a 7-2 victory.
The Lady Beavers had similar success at Graham Rec Park this afternoon, as they completed the season sweep of the G-Girls, 12-2.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:
Bluefield 11, Liberty (Raleigh) 1
Princeton 9, Woodrow Wilson 8
Greenbrier East 3, Oak Hill 1
Nicholas Co. 7, Shady Spring 6
Greenbrier West 13, Webster Co. 1
OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:
Wyoming East 5, James Monroe 3 (Game 1)
Wyoming East 9, James Monroe 4 (Game 2)